Art and QoL Update: New Quilted Helpers and Storage Limits

New Quilted Helpers!

The Quilted Harvester performs Harvest tasks. It costs 4 Ectoplasm and 4 Brains to Quilt at the Spindle.

The Quilted Fertilizer performs Tend tasks, including re-planting. It costs 4 Ectoplasm and 4 Eyeballs to Quilt at the Spindle.

Per-type Storage Limits

Set limits for storage on a per-type basis at the Contents tab for Storage furnishings.

Art

All seeds now have unique visuals.

Performance and Stability

Improved performance when many haulers are searching for destinations and available storage is low.

Improved performance for determining reachability.

While Macs aren’t officially supported, added a potential fix to saving when using Crossover/Whiskey on a Mac.

Modified swap-chain model for D3D11 for a performance improvement on some devices.

Improvements & Fixes

Storage now has its own category of Storage, separate from furniture.

Show ingredients on Properties for furnishings to help know what can be recovered on Disintegration.

Don't detect world hovers when the mouse is off the game screen. Should fix hearing hover sounds even when the mouse cursor is on another monitor.

New Gameplay tab added to settings in preparation for more options.

Removed cast bars from the spells that do not need them.

Fix for chained projectiles not being rendered correctly in all cases during combat.

Fixed a bug that could cause storage to allow more stacks than it has the capacity for.

Fixed a bug that could prevent items from being added to storage when there is available space in stacks.

Toned done the multi-select UI sound.

Adjusted animation speeds on some Quilted to better match their move speed.

What's In The Works?

Next: Major Gameplay Changes

We've just started a private beta to test out a range of improvements to the core gameplay, currently focused on Relentless. The aim is to reduce the grindy aspects in favor of more challenging and engaging ways to make progress. We are also introducing much more control over both play style and difficulty.

We see this as the first of multiple updates centered on improving gameplay from early to late, including continued improvements and fleshing out of Combat, the Underschool, and ways to improve and customize Mages.

Along with ongoing QoL improvements.