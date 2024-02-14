 Skip to content

AdventureQuest 3D update for 14 February 2024

1.111.0

Build 13446793 · Last edited by Wendy

1.111.0 fixes and updates

New Mail System! Send and receive messages in game!
Tweaks and polish to the Guild UI
Brand new introductory area for new players

