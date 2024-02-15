Construction Simulator – Update #10 available now!

We just released the latest update for Construction Simulator. In addition to bug fixes and general game improvements, Update 10 also introduces a differential lock function to most vehicles which helps in situations where a vehicle is stuck by increasing traction on rough surfaces.

New Feature:

Added differential lock to most vehicles: The differential lock helps in situations where a vehicle is stuck by increasing traction on rough surfaces. However, it increases the turning radius depending on the vehicle. The differential lock is not intended for use at high speeds and disengages automatically when driving faster than 15 km/h The default keybinding is Y on QWERTY keyboards or Z on QWERTZ keyboards For other input devices the action for the differential lock can be assigned in the keybinding settings



Vehicle fixes and improvements:

Asphalt pavers now have fewer problems with slopes and ramps and don't get stuck as often

The blade on all motor graders can now be lowered further

And many more smaller fixes

Other game improvements:

Added various animals to the Spaceport setting

Visual improvements in the Spaceport setting

Cargo Ghosts now give a stronger visual indication of where a hooked cargo should be placed

Improved behavior of cargos when hooked and moved with cranes

Fixed a bug in the Spaceport Greenhouse mission where activating the construction view while excavating led to a game crash

Bug fixes and improvements in jobs

General bug fixes and improvements

Have fun and stay safe on the construction sites!

Your Construction Simulator team