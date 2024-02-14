Version 1.01 Changelog

Improved combat system
- Faster melee combat.
- Faster movement speed while aiming.
- Reduced the base speed of most enemies.
- Some enemies can charge at you.
More efficient backtracking
- Increased ammo stacking capacity per inventory slot for each weapon.
- Added a new corridor in the Catacombs to make backtracking more efficient.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where the camera would stop working properly during the final cutscene.
- Fixed an issue where the player could reload beyond the ammo capacity of a weapon.
- Fixed an issue where the notes menu would not open properly.
Changed files in this update