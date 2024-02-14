 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Despair: Blood Curse update for 14 February 2024

Version 1.01 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 13438586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improved combat system
  • Faster melee combat.
  • Faster movement speed while aiming.
  • Reduced the base speed of most enemies.
  • Some enemies can charge at you.
More efficient backtracking
  • Increased ammo stacking capacity per inventory slot for each weapon.
  • Added a new corridor in the Catacombs to make backtracking more efficient.
Bug fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the camera would stop working properly during the final cutscene.
  • Fixed an issue where the player could reload beyond the ammo capacity of a weapon.
  • Fixed an issue where the notes menu would not open properly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1629351 Depot 1629351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link