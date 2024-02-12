Godfist Survival Mode

Something is brewing in the world of the gods. A portal has opened up at the foot of the tower and only the bravest may enter.
Do you have what it takes to survive the wrath of the gods?
Additions
- Added survival mode.
- Added new enemy - Empowered Void Soldier.
- Added two new steam achievements.
- Added the ability to move downed enemies with punching and explosive abilities.
Changes
- Gold rewards have been reduced, you'll now receive less gold when downing an enemy.
- Added a max cap on how many meteor showers you can spawn. This should prevent crashes.
- The barbarian's grappling hook ability is now more powerful and will launch the player further.
Fixes
- Fixed some AI navigation issues.
Cheers
/Icehelm
