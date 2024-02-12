 Skip to content

Godfist update for 12 February 2024

Godfist Survival Mode

Godfist update for 12 February 2024

Godfist Survival Mode

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Something is brewing in the world of the gods. A portal has opened up at the foot of the tower and only the bravest may enter.

Do you have what it takes to survive the wrath of the gods?

Additions

  • Added survival mode.
  • Added new enemy - Empowered Void Soldier.
  • Added two new steam achievements.
  • Added the ability to move downed enemies with punching and explosive abilities.

Changes

  • Gold rewards have been reduced, you'll now receive less gold when downing an enemy.
  • Added a max cap on how many meteor showers you can spawn. This should prevent crashes.
  • The barbarian's grappling hook ability is now more powerful and will launch the player further.

Fixes

  • Fixed some AI navigation issues.

Cheers
/Icehelm

