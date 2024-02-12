Godfist Survival Mode

Something is brewing in the world of the gods. A portal has opened up at the foot of the tower and only the bravest may enter.

Do you have what it takes to survive the wrath of the gods?

Additions

Added survival mode.

Added new enemy - Empowered Void Soldier.

Added two new steam achievements.

Added the ability to move downed enemies with punching and explosive abilities.

Changes

Gold rewards have been reduced, you'll now receive less gold when downing an enemy.

Added a max cap on how many meteor showers you can spawn. This should prevent crashes.

The barbarian's grappling hook ability is now more powerful and will launch the player further.

Fixes

Fixed some AI navigation issues.

Cheers

/Icehelm