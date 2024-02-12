Lots of bug fixes this update.
Players who spawn in the same spot regardless of address should be fixed.
Players can no longer fly planes under the map.
Cars will no longer fall through the map.
Jetski and HoverCar controls fixed.
Tooltips show better tips.
Resolution Scaling Fixed.
EarthKart update for 12 February 2024
Big World Fixes
Lots of bug fixes this update.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update