EarthKart update for 12 February 2024

Big World Fixes

EarthKart update for 12 February 2024 · Build 13436339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of bug fixes this update.
Players who spawn in the same spot regardless of address should be fixed.
Players can no longer fly planes under the map.
Cars will no longer fall through the map.
Jetski and HoverCar controls fixed.
Tooltips show better tips.
Resolution Scaling Fixed.

