- Updated Ren'Py engine to version 8.2.0
- Implemented Ren'Py "Deferred Translation Loading", which should significantly reduce loading times and slightly improve in-game performance.
Slimy Sextet update for 12 February 2024
Version 1.0.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Slimy Sextet - Demo Content Depot 1189071
- Loading history…
Slimy Sextet - Fullgame Patch Depot 1189072
- Loading history…
Slimy Sextet - Lib Windows Depot 1189073
- Loading history…
Slimy Sextet - Lib Mac Depot 1189074
- Loading history…
Slimy Sextet - Lib Linux Depot 1189075
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update