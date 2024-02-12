This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Wielders!

We're thrilled to announce our participation in the Steam Remote Play Together Sale! It's a celebration of that awesome feeling when you dive into a game with a friend, whether you're clashing armies, teaming up against pesky AI foes, or embarking on epic adventures together.

Songs of Conquest was born from our own nostalgic memories of playing hot-seat games in basements with friends. That warm, fuzzy feeling of camaraderie and competition is part of what still drives us today.

To mark the occasion, we're offering an incredible 50% off! In other words, it's the perfect opportunity to rally your friends for a journey filled with magic, armies, and conquest!

We’re not saying your friends are Aliens but..

What is Remote Play Together? Well in the words of Valve, it's when you “Instantly share your Steam local multi-player games with friends over the internet, for free. Using Remote Play Together, one player owns and runs the game, then up to four players — or even more with fast connections — can quickly join in the fun”

Sounds great doesn’t it? It is! Now it's your time to show everyone that you are the strategic mastermind you think you are and use that clever functionality!

Anyone? ANYONE!

Unlock the magic by simply opening the game, scrolling through your extensive friend list, and hitting that invite button. It's as effortless as it sounds. Before you realize it, you'll be sharing screens, sounds, and experiences with your pals. It's the modern twist on the classic hot seat experience, minus the cramped quarters!

For the ultimate gaming experience, we suggest teaming up and combining your resources, to dominate the battlefield. After all, victory tastes sweeter when shared with friends!

Everyone loves a generous friend!

We're buzzing with excitement to hear all about the incredible adventures awaiting you! So don your armor, dive headfirst into our generous 50% Sale, and start crafting those unforgettable tales.

Turn to Conquest Wielders, you’ve earned it!

/Everone at Lavapotion!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/867210/Songs_of_Conquest/

/Everyone at Lavapotion

