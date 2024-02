Share · View all patches · Build 13434378 · Last edited 12 February 2024 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Good day and we hope you are enjoying the game thus far! Here is a list of things that changed:

Fists of Fury can now be played in any of the fight venues that currently exist

Blocks have been added to Fists of Fury- play the tutorial to practice!

A custom speed slider has been added- bump up the speed for a challenge or slow it down to take it easy!

Option to turn off burnout rounds has been added

etc...

Enjoy, and we hope to see you on the leaderboards!