Update 0.2.0 - Ranks and Concurrent Policies

Hello, everyone! We’re releasing Update 0.2.0 today to address new features and changes.

20 New Country Minister Portraits

20 new country minister portraits added.

Argentina

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

Brazil

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Guatemala

Hong Kong

Iran

Iraq

Kuwait

Mexico

Myanmar

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Turkmenistan

United Arab Emirates

Uruguay

Venezuela

Ranks

Ranks panel added, now all the country ranks are available on the left panel. On this panel, you can view countries' Prestige, Military Power, Rank, and other metrics.

Concurrent Policy Viewer

Concurrent Policy Viewer is a panel that is on the right top of the screen, under the time panel. With this panel, you can view all the concurrent policies with name and time. Also, we added a new rule that is, In the same minister you can have a maximum of 3 concurrent "In Progress" policies.