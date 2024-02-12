Update 0.2.0 - Ranks and Concurrent Policies

Hello, everyone! We’re releasing Update 0.2.0 today to address new features and changes.
Update 0.2.0 Changelog
20 New Country Minister Portraits
20 new country minister portraits added.
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bangladesh
- Brazil
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Guatemala
- Hong Kong
- Iran
- Iraq
- Kuwait
- Mexico
- Myanmar
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Turkmenistan
- United Arab Emirates
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
Ranks
Ranks panel added, now all the country ranks are available on the left panel. On this panel, you can view countries' Prestige, Military Power, Rank, and other metrics.
Concurrent Policy Viewer
Concurrent Policy Viewer is a panel that is on the right top of the screen, under the time panel. With this panel, you can view all the concurrent policies with name and time. Also, we added a new rule that is, In the same minister you can have a maximum of 3 concurrent "In Progress" policies.
Changed files in this update