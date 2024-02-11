Patch Notes - 2/11/2024

Hey everyone, it’s been a little over two weeks since launch. The feedback, support, ideas, and encouragement have been incredible. Thank you all for playing my game, sharing your thoughts, and leaving feedback and reviews.
I have some exciting news: I found an amazing pixel artist to work with. Diogo is going to be joining the team, and helping to build out the game. These first two weeks have been non-stop bug fixing and balancing, but as the most critical bugs are resolved, I’m able to get back to the fun stuff: content. New items, new levels, new enemies, new NPCs. With Diogo’s help, there will be a lot more of that in store. His first contribution…. the player can face up and down now when they run! Hallelujah!
Bugs
- Fixed damage values on Third Eye and Golden Fingernail
- The Bug Net can be traded to the Coward again
- Attempt to catch the “hangs-on-loading” bug
Balance
- Heart of Courage: Damage modifier is now additive, not multiplicative. Health penalty is greater. Slightly reduced base modifier.
- Deep Freeze Amulet effect increased
- Reduced evasion on Coward’s Cloak
- Heart of Greed had a few stats added, and was made Unique
- All completed difficulties now continue to produce Crystals of Hope
- Cobra Bow power move now more properly aligns with its description
Misc.
- Melded values now average with a geometric mean (Shmiddty)
- Overlapping melded values are now improved
- At max Despair, additional despair will be converted into damage
- Event levels are less likely to repeat during a run
Additions
- Player sprite can now face up/down while running (Diogo)
- New Dungeon Levels: The Sorrowell, The Fireshrine, The Observatory, The Dominarium, The Kennels, The Bolthole, The Encampment, The Althing
- Improved Dungeon Levels: The Cache
- New NPC: The Flameseeker (Kharne)
