Patch Notes - 2/11/2024

Hey everyone, it’s been a little over two weeks since launch. The feedback, support, ideas, and encouragement have been incredible. Thank you all for playing my game, sharing your thoughts, and leaving feedback and reviews.

I have some exciting news: I found an amazing pixel artist to work with. Diogo is going to be joining the team, and helping to build out the game. These first two weeks have been non-stop bug fixing and balancing, but as the most critical bugs are resolved, I’m able to get back to the fun stuff: content. New items, new levels, new enemies, new NPCs. With Diogo’s help, there will be a lot more of that in store. His first contribution…. the player can face up and down now when they run! Hallelujah!

Bugs

Fixed damage values on Third Eye and Golden Fingernail

The Bug Net can be traded to the Coward again

Attempt to catch the “hangs-on-loading” bug

Balance

Heart of Courage: Damage modifier is now additive, not multiplicative. Health penalty is greater. Slightly reduced base modifier.

Deep Freeze Amulet effect increased

Reduced evasion on Coward’s Cloak

Heart of Greed had a few stats added, and was made Unique

All completed difficulties now continue to produce Crystals of Hope

Cobra Bow power move now more properly aligns with its description

Misc.

Melded values now average with a geometric mean (Shmiddty)

Overlapping melded values are now improved

At max Despair, additional despair will be converted into damage

Event levels are less likely to repeat during a run

Additions