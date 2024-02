Share · View all patches · Build 13428465 · Last edited 11 February 2024 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Some aspects of the game are corrected to make the gameplay clearer.

-Some objects on the stage change their position.

-Lighting is adjusted in some scenarios.

-Errors in the translation to the Spanish language are solved.

-The error that did not display the bullets correctly in the first level is fixed.

-Bug fixes and general adjustments.