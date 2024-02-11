New game added: Haunted Mine

We have some exciting news for you. We have added a new game to our collection: Haunted Mine!

Haunted Mine is a horror game that will test your nerves, your skills, and your sanity. You play as a demolition expert who is hired to blow up an old mine. You don't know who hired you or why they want to destroy it, but you don't care. You just want to get the job done and get paid. But as you descend into the mine, you realize something is very wrong. The mine is not empty. It is alive. And it is watching you.

Fixed the achievements bug

We have more games coming to this collection soon. Stay tuned for more updates and new games coming soon!