 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Horror Nightmare Collection update for 11 February 2024

New game added: Haunted Mine

Share · View all patches · Build 13427270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have some exciting news for you. We have added a new game to our collection: Haunted Mine!

Haunted Mine is a horror game that will test your nerves, your skills, and your sanity. You play as a demolition expert who is hired to blow up an old mine. You don't know who hired you or why they want to destroy it, but you don't care. You just want to get the job done and get paid. But as you descend into the mine, you realize something is very wrong. The mine is not empty. It is alive. And it is watching you.

Fixed the achievements bug

We have more games coming to this collection soon. Stay tuned for more updates and new games coming soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2765762 Depot 2765762
  • Loading history…
Depot 2765763 Depot 2765763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link