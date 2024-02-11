Update 125.0

<h1>Patch 125.0 Changelog:</h1>

<h2>Adjustments</h2>

-Fixed Shoe Beak without animations

-Fixed the crocodile's hold together with the attack

-Fixed healing plant not taking effect

-Adjustments to Kudu's Albino skin

<h2>TLVL2 map</h2>

-Changed map lighting

-Changed central lake added new savannah area

-Enlarged desert area

The execution of Directx 12 is causing crashes and material bugs due to the engine 5.1 that have been run in the Unreal Engine 5.3, which we are already working on the new version of the game in it and there will be some changes that we have decided that from the new update the graphics will follow without further reduction we are working with a new version that will use a Crossplayer system soon we will add some news of the game

Many thanks to everyone!

