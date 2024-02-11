 Skip to content

Himegimi Detective update for 11 February 2024

Update V2.1.0

Build 13426171

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved / Fixed issue:

  • Fixed a flag inconsistency that occurred on a specific route in Episode 5.
  • Fixed a bug in offline mode.
  • Fixed minor bugs.

Thank you for playing!

