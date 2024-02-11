 Skip to content

Progeria: Vae Victis update for 11 February 2024

Patch notes 1.1 from 11.2.2024:

Share · View all patches · Build 13426017

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The death of all Decembrists during the demonstration no longer leads to defeat (via game freeze)
  • Clicking on a deceased Decembrist's portrait no longer leads to defeat (via game freeze)
  • Galina's armor now increases durability in addition to protection.

