- The death of all Decembrists during the demonstration no longer leads to defeat (via game freeze)
- Clicking on a deceased Decembrist's portrait no longer leads to defeat (via game freeze)
- Galina's armor now increases durability in addition to protection.
Progeria: Vae Victis update for 11 February 2024
Patch notes 1.1 from 11.2.2024:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
