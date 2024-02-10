 Skip to content

Blockbuster Inc.: Prologue update for 10 February 2024

v1.4.8

Last edited by Wendy

  • set max employees limit to 80 (to be reconsidered/extended after sufficient testing)
  • filming sets now have roofs that fade in/out depending on camera distance
  • fix bug that prevented completing the Set Equipment tutorial
  • fix Manage Employees window filter being reset when hiring/firing employees
  • fix build-mode-toggle sound being heard on game start
  • fix Settings prompt "Discard unsaved changes?" even when nothing was changed

