99 Waves update for 10 February 2024

Patch V1.062

Patch V1.062

Build 13423540

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spin the slot machine in a row and the speed to the result will get faster and faster. (Frustrating to wait, right?)

Increased the difficulty of the later waves.

Minor skill adjustments.

The developer gets hungry.

Changed files in this update

