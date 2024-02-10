20240210 Update Description

1,Fix a bug where game operation modes cannot be switched
2,Fixed a bug with light effect coverage offset
3,Optimized the order of enemy generation
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1,Fix a bug where game operation modes cannot be switched
2,Fixed a bug with light effect coverage offset
3,Optimized the order of enemy generation
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update