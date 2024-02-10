Patch 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13422522 · Last edited 10 February 2024 – 11:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This patch fixes a couple of issues and optimizes the game a little bit more.

Optimizations

optimized static lighting to use less memory and less CPU when preparing the lightmap

optimized the objective handling system to not spike CPU usage during gameplay

Fixes

new weapon drop sounds, when a goon trips and drops their weapon

fixed being able to duplicate ammo by following a certain pattern of actions

fixed a crash that occured when bashing a door into a goon that was carrying either a noisemaker or a taser mine

fixed goons failing to finish their task to pick up noisemakers or taser mines under certain circumstances

fixed a crash related to dropped knives

