Patch 1.1.1

Hey folks!
This patch fixes a couple of issues and optimizes the game a little bit more.
Optimizations
- optimized static lighting to use less memory and less CPU when preparing the lightmap
- optimized the objective handling system to not spike CPU usage during gameplay
Fixes
- new weapon drop sounds, when a goon trips and drops their weapon
- fixed being able to duplicate ammo by following a certain pattern of actions
- fixed a crash that occured when bashing a door into a goon that was carrying either a noisemaker or a taser mine
- fixed goons failing to finish their task to pick up noisemakers or taser mines under certain circumstances
- fixed a crash related to dropped knives
Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
