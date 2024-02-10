 Skip to content

Homebrew32 update for 10 February 2024

Patch 2.3.0

Resolution overhaul

  • Dynamic resolution scaler added to level UI
  • Main Menu scaling reworked
  • Startup accept scaling reworked
  • Resolution build settings reworked, the game will now launch in forced 960x540 windowed and can be full screened by f11

