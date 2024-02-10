Patch 2.3.0

Resolution overhaul
- Dynamic resolution scaler added to level UI
- Main Menu scaling reworked
- Startup accept scaling reworked
- Resolution build settings reworked, the game will now launch in forced 960x540 windowed and can be full screened by f11
