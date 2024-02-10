 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home update for 10 February 2024

Patch note Ver2.102

Share · View all patches · Build 13421052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed unintended behavior after defeating ZBBA.
  • Fixed an issue where the skills "Sticky Bomb" and "Molotov Cocktail" could be equipped at the same time.
  • Fixed an issue in the Halloween event where enemies would stand still and not attack.
  • Fixed an issue where some buttons for facility expansion could not be pressed when the screen ratio is 4:3.
  • Fixed an issue where some achievements could not be obtained even though they had been completed.
  • Fixed an issue with rough skin texture resolution in some environments.
  • Fixed an issue in Act 12 where the heroine would move to an unintended location.
  • Fixed garbled fonts and translation errors in some languages.

Changed files in this update

Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home Depot 1566391
  • Loading history…
Depot 2452270 Depot 2452270
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link