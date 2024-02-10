- Fixed unintended behavior after defeating ZBBA.
- Fixed an issue where the skills "Sticky Bomb" and "Molotov Cocktail" could be equipped at the same time.
- Fixed an issue in the Halloween event where enemies would stand still and not attack.
- Fixed an issue where some buttons for facility expansion could not be pressed when the screen ratio is 4:3.
- Fixed an issue where some achievements could not be obtained even though they had been completed.
- Fixed an issue with rough skin texture resolution in some environments.
- Fixed an issue in Act 12 where the heroine would move to an unintended location.
- Fixed garbled fonts and translation errors in some languages.
Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home update for 10 February 2024
Patch note Ver2.102
Patchnotes via Steam Community
