MakerKing 0.12.7 is out!

Version 0.12.7
Improvements :
- Now hovering notification messages make them disappear and allow clicking the UI under it
- Prices for frisbee coins on Steam are now adjusted based on the user's country and currency
- Hovering a line in the trail editor (Magic Carpet, Wire) now shows a transparent handle to indicate the ability to segment it
- When in your hub, UI that would previously hide the player like the LevelBrowser or CosmeticDresser now move the camera to show the player
- Removed submit button in the FinishMenu's level review section, now auto submits
Bug fixes :
- Fixed discord rich presence not working on Linux
- Fixed mobs getting stuck on the corner of conveyors without getting pushed off
- Fixed finish menu appearing on top of chat
- Fixed shutdown warnings not showing when finish menu is open
- Fixed broken frisbee coin purchases on Steam
- Fixed UI not closing with Escape or Pause key (LevelBrowser, CosmeticDresser, etc.)
- Fixed LevelBrowser's search bar not being selectable with the mouse-free UI navigation
