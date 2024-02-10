 Skip to content

MakerKing update for 10 February 2024

MakerKing 0.12.7 is out!

Build 13420789 · Last edited by Wendy

Version 0.12.7

Improvements :

  • Now hovering notification messages make them disappear and allow clicking the UI under it
  • Prices for frisbee coins on Steam are now adjusted based on the user's country and currency
  • Hovering a line in the trail editor (Magic Carpet, Wire) now shows a transparent handle to indicate the ability to segment it
  • When in your hub, UI that would previously hide the player like the LevelBrowser or CosmeticDresser now move the camera to show the player
  • Removed submit button in the FinishMenu's level review section, now auto submits

Bug fixes :

  • Fixed discord rich presence not working on Linux
  • Fixed mobs getting stuck on the corner of conveyors without getting pushed off
  • Fixed finish menu appearing on top of chat
  • Fixed shutdown warnings not showing when finish menu is open
  • Fixed broken frisbee coin purchases on Steam
  • Fixed UI not closing with Escape or Pause key (LevelBrowser, CosmeticDresser, etc.)
  • Fixed LevelBrowser's search bar not being selectable with the mouse-free UI navigation

