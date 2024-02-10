Update Notes for Feb 10

New Faculty Room mechanics (No more FNAF clone)

New settings + Menu effects

Added a highly requested pause menu

Added achievements

Slowed monster's rotation speed

New lore notes

Probably maybe added a spooky hospital jumpscare

I am aware that game optimisation is a big issue in 027, and I have looked into this, and I have found the problem; Too many vertices. The problem with this is that I have tried to make the maps as detailed as possible without using too many vertices, but it is almost impossible to get under 50 million (at least inside the town map) without disabling the vegetation.

I am working on a different game now, so I will not look too much more into optimising 027. Hopefully in the future I can find a way to lower the vertices drastically without sacrifice.