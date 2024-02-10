 Skip to content

027 update for 10 February 2024

Update Notes for Feb 10

Update Notes for Feb 10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Faculty Room mechanics (No more FNAF clone)
  • New settings + Menu effects
  • Added a highly requested pause menu
  • Added achievements
  • Slowed monster's rotation speed
  • New lore notes
  • Probably maybe added a spooky hospital jumpscare

I am aware that game optimisation is a big issue in 027, and I have looked into this, and I have found the problem; Too many vertices. The problem with this is that I have tried to make the maps as detailed as possible without using too many vertices, but it is almost impossible to get under 50 million (at least inside the town map) without disabling the vegetation.
I am working on a different game now, so I will not look too much more into optimising 027. Hopefully in the future I can find a way to lower the vertices drastically without sacrifice.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2706961 Depot 2706961
