The Universim Hot Fix #5

Happy Friday! We’re back with a new update and new patch notes! Thanks to the community, we’ve been able to squash more bugs and make the game a better experience!

Here’s what we worked on this week and what we’ve fixed!

We’ve had a heart to heart with the ministers, and told them to no longer place Hunter Huts if the planet does not have any animals

Universities and Movie Theaters will now correctly calculate Discovery Points

You will no longer receive notifications about buildings being destroyed and built, or about new Nugget believers when immediately arriving on the planet due to the Simulation System.

The Planet Cracker Extractor will no longer extract an endless amount of parts

The time it takes for the Planet Cracker to gather regular resources has been reduced

The Planet Cracker will no longer show a duplicated amount of resources in the selection panel

Fixed an issue related to sending The Planet Cracker to another planet. The issue would prevent loading a planet.

Firefighters will no longer ignore buildings that have been set on fire by the Planet Cracker and/or Firestorm

The Planet Cracker’s landing platform can no longer be set on fire.

The Planet Cracker will no longer spawn underground after being rebuilt

The Tesla Quest will now accept the parts required to complete the quest.

Tesla Parts will now spawn appropriately after the game is loaded from a save file

Fixed an issue related to Twitch Chat, which caused an NRE during certain conditions when chat members were sending messages

Interplanetary Trade Achievement is now achievable

Ice and Lava Terraforming Achievements are now working correctly.

The “No food warning” now takes cooked food into account and will only trigger when there is no cooked or raw food

The timer formatting is now correct upon Alien Arrival

Exile Settlements will now appear on other planets. Deal with them as you see fit, Creator

Alien Settlements now have the opportunity to spawn on Alien Planets (though, to them, it’s their Mother Planet, and your Nuggets are the aliens)

Voidspawns that appear on other planets can now be killed. Hooray!

Space Objects that cannot be explored will no longer have the option to explore them

Currently, the team is concentrating fully on fixing as many issues as possible, but we are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel where all the major and mid-sized issues will be fully addressed. We believe that after one or two more updates, we will be in a very good state. Once we’re there, we’re planning to get back to reviewing some of the suggestions we’ve been receiving from you and see if we can start working on some of them! So, if you’ve got a cool idea you want to share, don’t hesitate to join our discord and tell us all about it on our tu-improvements channel!

Before we go, we want to hear about your exciting, funny, or just plain weird experiences in The Universim! Find something cool or new? Tell us about it! Share your stories, your screenshots, your city setups, anything, in our discord!

Have a wonderful weekend, Creators. And remember, it’s a beautiful planet. Try not to ruin it.

Sincerely,

Crytivo Crew