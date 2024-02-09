New building system, sky scene updates, QoL improvements and fixes (v0.5.3)

Survivors,

a new building system has arrived! You will now be able to build (most of the) buildings with placeholders first and then add your materials till completion. If you don't like something, you can remove the placeholder and try something different instead.

Update to v0.5.3:

New building system using placeholders (not every buildable object is affected by this)

The amount of already added resources in the building placeholders will be saved

Canceling a building placeholder with already added resources will drop everything back

Changed multiple shader values for the sky

Changed some settings for the distant fog

Improved the textures for the neighbor planet/moon

Increased the size of the neighbor planet/moon

Added a 'C' to the temperature display on the watch (indicating the use of Celsius)

Fan palms will now drop a randomized, higher amount of plant fiber

Breaking a raft or sailboat will now also break the attached components (like a chest or torch)

Changed some settings for the opening of the load and save menus, to make them respond quicker

Fixed that canceling the building procedure of a wire takes the resources as if you have built it

Fixed that breaking a raft or sailboat over the sail won't drop resources

Fixed a problem where the Brick Stairs (0.8) won't be buildable

Thank you for the ongoing feedback and support!