-Fixed a bug where dashing does not grant invincibility
-Adjusted bandage healing amount to 5 instead of 10
-Initial salt coins is now 350
-Adjusted Pan projectile spawn position to be closer
-Changed wording for destroying an item to disenchant
SVSV Playtest update for 9 February 2024
Feb 9th 2024 Update
-Fixed a bug where dashing does not grant invincibility
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update