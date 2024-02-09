 Skip to content

SVSV Playtest update for 9 February 2024

Feb 9th 2024 Update

Feb 9th 2024 Update

-Fixed a bug where dashing does not grant invincibility
-Adjusted bandage healing amount to 5 instead of 10
-Initial salt coins is now 350
-Adjusted Pan projectile spawn position to be closer
-Changed wording for destroying an item to disenchant

