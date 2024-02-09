 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reel Life update for 9 February 2024

Build 1.0.10 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13418108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Loading screen
  • Player inventory category and subcategory selection persistence
  • Mouse click toggle for active lights in player's house
  • More informative rare wild game match display

Fixed

  • Scene-to-scene global lighting values consistency
  • Improved city scene load time
  • Improvements in slot machine win display performance
  • Main menu button interaction delay when returning from active game
  • UI interference with harvestable crop and orchard tree dragging
  • Music start consistency following save slot load
  • Screen resolution position scaling for tooltips

Changed files in this update

Depot 2433231 Depot 2433231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link