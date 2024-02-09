Build 1.0.10 Update

Added
- Loading screen
- Player inventory category and subcategory selection persistence
- Mouse click toggle for active lights in player's house
- More informative rare wild game match display
Fixed
- Scene-to-scene global lighting values consistency
- Improved city scene load time
- Improvements in slot machine win display performance
- Main menu button interaction delay when returning from active game
- UI interference with harvestable crop and orchard tree dragging
- Music start consistency following save slot load
- Screen resolution position scaling for tooltips
Changed files in this update