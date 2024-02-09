🩹 New Changelog v0.4.7 🏗️

Hello survivors!!!

The time has arrived, v0.4.7 is officially live & just in time for our weekend sale! 😀

For those who’ve already seen the recent Dev Vlog, these patch notes include some extra pointers that were not in that video! If you haven’t seen the Dev Vlog & don’t feel like reading through bullet points, head over to the video below!

Thank you for your patience on this one survivors! Can’t wait to see you out there.

Highlights

· Wolves, Deer, & Bears OH MY!

· AI Reworked (Added AR Scavs & Sniper Scavs)

· Massive FPS Optimizations

Base Building

· Zombies can no longer spawn within your owned territory.

· Grenades cannot damage through build parts.

· Added blue color to represent the owned territory.

· Increased Ownership box territory (2.5x bigger).

· Added craftable Ownership Tether to expand territory.

· Foundations can now snap above or below other foundations.

Placeable Build Parts

· Rad Shower FIXED!

· Crafting Bench now drops items out the front if there’s not enough room in the workspace.

· Added large exterior wood gate & wood wall.

· Added repair bench.

· Added locker storage container.

Loot Tables

· New items added.

· Fixed an issue that caused every loot point to have loot after a certain period. Loot was spawning 90% of the time now it only spawns 20% of the time.

· Made many military crate piles lootable.

· Increased bunker loot.

· Some harvestable/craftables were removed from the spawn list.

Sound Effects

· Metal door sound effect.

· Build part upgrade sound effects.

· Lowered out of stamina sound.

· Added rip sound.

· Added owner & clear owner sound.

· Significant increase in the sound of gunshots.

· Notification + Sound when the weapon is broken.

· Drop sound when out of inventory space & item is sent to the floor.

· Lock & unlock sounds to code lock & keylock.

Map Fixes & Optimizations

· Fixed all reported stuck spots! Elleh.

· Added Discord giveaway winners dirt road.

· Mountain collision fixes.

· Many more merged meshes.

· Lighthouse loot.

· More drink zone water sources.

· Most lootable containers now open and close.

· Added sketchy fog vibes.

· The Culling (rip 2017-2018).

Items

· Added new items (Plasti, Tuf, Tether, etc).

· All weapons can use repair kits & the repair bench.

· Significant increase in bullet travel distance.

· Weapons no longer disappear when 0 durability.

· Added option to rip/break clothing.

· Armor values now noticeably reduce damage.

· Readjusted trader buy & sell values.

· Locked quest item locations stay unlocked for 60 seconds. Just in case you close it accidentally.

Thank you again for patiently waiting on this one survivors! This is by far one of our largest updates yet. If you have any feedback on the update, be sure to join the Discord and let us know!

Good luck out there survivors!!!