Voor de kroon update for 9 February 2024

Hotfix - February 9th 2024

Voor de kroon update for 9 February 2024

Hotfix - February 9th 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Improve shield textures
  • Improve formation logic to account for elevation
  • Improve close mounted camera
  • Increase cavalry aggression
  • Improve some helmet textures
  • Add 12th century faceplate helmet
  • Fix positive morale effects stacking too high on formations
  • Fix invert Y axis option not being saved
  • Fix scabbard/scabbard belt behavior
  • Fix grass snow issues introduced in latest patch
  • Fix grass behavior on castle landscapes during mountain winter
  • Fix snow on castle base in mountain environment
  • Fix AI blobbing too much while fighting
  • Fix supply carts starting as boat
  • Fix cavalry attacking archers when already in combat
  • Fix units going on top of eachother
  • Fix crashes related to resuming custom campaign
  • Fix faction data not restoring properly from saved custom campaigns

