Hotfix - February 9th 2024

Changelog
- Improve shield textures
- Improve formation logic to account for elevation
- Improve close mounted camera
- Increase cavalry aggression
- Improve some helmet textures
- Add 12th century faceplate helmet
- Fix positive morale effects stacking too high on formations
- Fix invert Y axis option not being saved
- Fix scabbard/scabbard belt behavior
- Fix grass snow issues introduced in latest patch
- Fix grass behavior on castle landscapes during mountain winter
- Fix snow on castle base in mountain environment
- Fix AI blobbing too much while fighting
- Fix supply carts starting as boat
- Fix cavalry attacking archers when already in combat
- Fix units going on top of eachother
- Fix crashes related to resuming custom campaign
- Fix faction data not restoring properly from saved custom campaigns
Changed files in this update