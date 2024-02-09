It's the time of year to celebrate hard banging again. This is a relatively minor event in our calendar, and you might already have noticed that the first phase has started -- finding a gift for your lover. When the day itself comes around, you'll be able to hand it over and maybe get something in return. And if you don't have a lover, don't worry. There are a couple of preview items to find, and a certain someone might have a steamy spike just for you. We've also got some access codes for you, the first of which (for 20 credits) has already been shared over in our Discord server.

In other news, we're currently running a poll in ⁠our Discord for potential tweaks to the roadmap, so make sure to vote if you haven't already.

And finally, Happy Year of the Dragon. We don't have anything unique for Chinese New Year this time around, unfortunately, but we should next year.

Changelog

We've also got fair number of the usual updates for you:

Pistols now work in the same way as long and short weapons.

Select them via your Weapons locker.

They will then be available to equip in the usual way.

Holsters now play the obvious role.

Concealed weapons are no longer a thing.

Having appropriate weapons available will now give a generic Gun butt mêlée weapon instead.

The M320, Survival shotgun and Sawn-off shotgun are now considered to be short weapons.

You can now store long weapons, short weapons and pistols separately.

Pistols now contribute a small amount to carrying weight.

Three new pistols to find or buy.

The self-improvement mechanics have an overhaul.

Working on muscle, Working on cardio, etc.

This includes new content and quirks, as well as rebalancing.

New content and choices for the Teetotal quirk.

There are some new Bar stories.

Newer characters can now think about The beat of the street.

You can now turn a Basic surveillance drone into a Dead drone.

You can now flip up your visor when wearing a helmet.

Moved the Red headband into Caps and beanies.

New artwork.

Made some performance improvements when working with slots.

Fixed some typos and minor bugs. Thanks for the reports!