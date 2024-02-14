Valentine's Day update 💖

Happy Valentine's Day, fellow cosmic horror lovers!

As a sign of our devotion to the one who haunts our dreams, we have just released an update for Dagon.

This update contains:

2 new languages: Ukrainian and Arabic

and reduced build size

improved translations

new Turkish font

fixed problems with some of the Achievements

fixed problems with the gamepad usage

dozens of small fixes and improvements in scenes and UI

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2361560

The Great Old One is all alone in the sunken R'lyeh... Let's show him that we think about him as much as he thinks about us on this special day!