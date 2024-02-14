 Skip to content

Dagon update for 14 February 2024

Valentine's Day update 💖

Happy Valentine's Day, fellow cosmic horror lovers!

As a sign of our devotion to the one who haunts our dreams, we have just released an update for Dagon.

This update contains:

  • 2 new languages: Ukrainian and Arabic
  • reduced build size
  • improved translations
  • new Turkish font
  • fixed problems with some of the Achievements
  • fixed problems with the gamepad usage
  • dozens of small fixes and improvements in scenes and UI

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2361560

The Great Old One is all alone in the sunken R'lyeh... Let's show him that we think about him as much as he thinks about us on this special day!

