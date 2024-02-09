 Skip to content

Brawl Tactics: Origins update for 9 February 2024

early access 1.22

Share · View all patches · Build 13415626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • 14 new combat items have been added to the game, there are now 40! Also, the text in their descriptions is now bigger and easier to read. Here's the full list:














  • 3 new enemies have been added to the game! Find them in Sectors 2 and 3!



  • 3 new combat maps have been added to the game, one for each Sector! There are now 27 combat maps in total. (54 if you count the mirrored versions)

  • Some improvements have been made to the unit info UI during combats. The stat numbers and the texts are slightly bigger, less blurry and easier to read, and the panels are better centered vertically. This also makes it easier to see the descriptions of all the status effects a unit has, especially when they have many.

Before this patch

After this patch

  • You can now see how much incoming damage through Poison and Bleed a unit is going to receive.

  • Also, as you can see in the previous screenshot, the status effects and the ability descriptions are now visible in the Unit Stats panel. This also allows you to see what enemies do before starting a combat.

