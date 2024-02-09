early access 1.22

3 new combat maps have been added to the game, one for each Sector! There are now 27 combat maps in total. (54 if you count the mirrored versions)

Some improvements have been made to the unit info UI during combats. The stat numbers and the texts are slightly bigger, less blurry and easier to read, and the panels are better centered vertically. This also makes it easier to see the descriptions of all the status effects a unit has, especially when they have many.