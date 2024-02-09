 Skip to content

Arcade Sundown update for 9 February 2024

New level & character!

Share · View all patches · Build 13414605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added a new level, Dino Diggers! Also added a new playable character Hina (and her little friend Momo).

Have fun!

