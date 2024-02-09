 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boldly Forward update for 9 February 2024

1.01 Version Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13414330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimize the difficulty of resource acquisition:

Soul crystal output increased by 40%.

Monster strength decreases by 15%.

Gold coin drops increased by 30%

Changed files in this update

Depot 2758281 Depot 2758281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link