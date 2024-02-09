 Skip to content

Valley of Kings update for 9 February 2024

Villagers & Faith expanded!

Valley of Kings update for 9 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Faith and gods expanded - Shrines can be found around the world, bring offerings to the shrine to receive the god's blessing.

  • New legendary items.

  • New quests.
    Several new quests related to the three gods.

  • Villager titles.
    Each of your Villagers may be assigned a title, providing unique bonuses for the Villager or your settlement.

  • Villager wages.
    Villagers don't work for free! Be sure to pay their daily wages or they may become more trouble than they are worth.

