Faith and gods expanded - Shrines can be found around the world, bring offerings to the shrine to receive the god's blessing.
New legendary items.
New quests.
Several new quests related to the three gods.
Villager titles.
Each of your Villagers may be assigned a title, providing unique bonuses for the Villager or your settlement.
Villager wages.
Villagers don't work for free! Be sure to pay their daily wages or they may become more trouble than they are worth.
Valley of Kings update for 9 February 2024
Villagers & Faith expanded!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
