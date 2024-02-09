 Skip to content

巡るダンジョン update for 9 February 2024

version 1.0.2

Patchnotes
  • Fixed so that the map is not accidentally painted when closing messages.
  • Adjusted the skill information display to also apply to enemies on the far right.
  • Fixed to exclude "Defeat" and "Paralysis" from the selection of allies who protect you.
  • Fixed the performance of "Prince Under".
  • Other minor fixes.

