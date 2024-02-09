- Fixed so that the map is not accidentally painted when closing messages.
- Adjusted the skill information display to also apply to enemies on the far right.
- Fixed to exclude "Defeat" and "Paralysis" from the selection of allies who protect you.
- Fixed the performance of "Prince Under".
- Other minor fixes.
巡るダンジョン update for 9 February 2024
version 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
