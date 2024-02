After some deliberation, we have decided to make Sunflower Pie completely free, no strings attached.

What's more, we have updated the game to be played in Ukrainian! Thank you to Volodymyr “Ci8” Chaikovskyi and Anastasiia Klevchuk for the amazing translation and your hard work.

We will continue to support Sunflower Pie and Siren's Call: Escape Velocity with more translations in the future. Until then, stay cool everyone.

~Jacob