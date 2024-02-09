Pet + Boss Update NOW OUT FOR EVERYONE! (1.4)

Hi everyone!

For the last week we've been testing out the pet update in the beta branch, and I'm glad to announce that it's now OUT FOR EVERYONE!

If you get the game within a few hours of this post going live, you can get it for just $3.99 USD or equivalent, so get it now if you haven't already! And if you enjoy the game, leaving a review would be a huge huge help :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1714240/Soul_Stalker/

Also, I just posted a new devlog going over much of the update, so watch it below if it sounds interesting to you!

Either way, here are the patch notes, it's a huge one:

Beta 1.4.0 - 1.4.3 Patch Notes

Added Act 3 to the game, together with the final boss.

Added PETS! Once you find the hidden turnip in the overworld, the pet turnip will appear south of the Journey Globe, which you can use to select pets and purchase them with souls. In total, there are 18 pets in the game at the moment.

Added the pet system, which has you select a companion that follows you around in combat and attacks enemies. Its stats are upgraded together with yours, so they can be used to bolster a build, or to cover your weak spots.

Added multiple new locations that you will encounter in both Journeys and Jobs. These are some of the best ones in the game in terms of visuals, hope you enjoy them!

Added a new character, Vitas - Deals more damage to enemies the longer he stays still.

Added a new character, Sultan - All stats start low, but his growth rate is higher.

Added a new character, Pure Comradery - Doubles stat gains from pets, and pets attack more quickly.

Added a new music track for the final boss.

Added 5 new enemies that will appear in Act 3, as well as a new elite.

Adjusted some character animations to make them move more fluidly.

Fixed some localization errors.

Moved some combat locations from act 1 to act 2, and vice versa.

Adjusted general rendering to improve the game's visual fidelity.

Adjusted textures for more efficient RAM usage.

Removed currency drops from Act 2 boss.

Adjusted collision in some combat areas.

Fixed a bug that caused music to be overridden by sound effects if there were many playing at once. This was fixed in a previous update, but was rolled back because of an engine upgrade. It should be definitively fixed now.

Fixed a bug that caused some users to be unable to change their resolution settings. This was also caused by the engine update mentioned in the previous fixed, but the resolution detection method has now been changed so it works for those users, and remain unchanged for the ones for who it worked for already.

Added the ability to upgrade your weapons in campsites, on top of the already-existing option to evolve them.

You now all of your health upon defeating an act boss.

Added a timer in elites and act bosses that kills you if you haven't defeated the boss by the end of it. The timer is quite hard to reach naturally, but is there to not have players chip away at bosses' health with low-damage attacks with certain builds.

Added Ascension 5 - Defeating bosses heals less.

Added Steam achievement for Sultan.

Added Steam achievement for Vitas.

Added Steam achievement for Prime Comradery.

Made it such that the "Surface Decor" setting affects the overworld, as well as a wider range of combat decorations.

Added a new unique environment for the Act 2 map.

Adjusted the graphics of the Act 3 map environment.

Added sound effects for the final boss' thunder attack.

Added Spanish and French localization for all of the additions in Beta 1.4.0 and Beta 1.4.1.

Increased how much the Hourglass trinket reduces your power.

Increased how much the Possessed Mask increases your regeneration.

And that's it for the patch notes! One last thing is that you can get a bundle of both Soul Stalker and our other game, Wanted Shadows, for a super nice discount! If you own Soul Stalker, you can get Wanted Shadows for a discount just like that, no catch! So get that in the link below if it interests you! Soul Stalker on its own is also on discount, so now's the perfect time to get it with 1.4!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/36217/Rad_Roguelikes/

Anyways, that's it for this update, I look forwards to getting your feedback, and I hope you all enjoy this new version of the game!



P.S. A review would be greatly appreciated, it helps so much :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1714240/Soul_Stalker/