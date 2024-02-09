Hotfix 1.7.12

Just a very minor patch to fix an issue with dedicated servers.

If you're running into issues joining a server it could be due to exceptionally long load times. This seems to be causing an issue with Steam's connection protocol and I'm working on cutting down on load times to fix this.

In the meantime, there's an annoying, but effective workaround. Play single player first to load the world initially without a server timeout kicking you out, then head back to the main menu and join the server you meant to join. The load time will be much much shorter and you shouldn't have an issue joining.

Also in this patch I did a bit of tweaking to the fishing mechanic to make early game fishing quite a bit easier. Give it a go if you previously found the fishing a bit too challenging.

Thanks again for all your support and patience throughout Early Access! <3