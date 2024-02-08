 Skip to content

Far Lands update for 8 February 2024

1.04 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13407689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

Changes:

  • NPC will require a bit less food to gather resources
  • Clouds lighting has been changed too look more realistic
  • Reduced Volumetric Lighting for Light Bulbs

Bug Fixes:

  • Zombies knocked back animation plays on clients too
  • Dying with pause menu open will close it
  • Electrical Items dropping 1 Electrical Wire when picked up is fixed
  • Placing items on walls is fixed
  • Ore Miner will turn off after its full
  • NPC not receiving gathered recources is fixed

