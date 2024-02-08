1.04 Update

Additions:
- Bear
- Iron Chest Plate
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/8dd1c61d827fb882cbc2c69e6c20db11d744beb8.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/ca7bcedff3a0c9b377038dd21ad0b04bcc7d0d7c.png)[/url]
- Grenade Launcher (Can be found in High Grade Military Boxes)
- Grenade Launcher Ammo (Crafted or found in High Grade Military Boxes)
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/ca8da1e6c3e397fc4ca9362f3c43e1a25eb662a0.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41610306/aeea08b169fb0cc8205d6c6d2acdd91724ba9c88.png)[/url]
- Easy Difficulty option is now available
- Crosshair(Center Dot) can be enabled in General Settings
Changes:
- NPC will require a bit less food to gather resources
- Clouds lighting has been changed too look more realistic
- Reduced Volumetric Lighting for Light Bulbs
Bug Fixes:
- Zombies knocked back animation plays on clients too
- Dying with pause menu open will close it
- Electrical Items dropping 1 Electrical Wire when picked up is fixed
- Placing items on walls is fixed
- Ore Miner will turn off after its full
- NPC not receiving gathered recources is fixed
Changed files in this update