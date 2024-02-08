- The library gets a bunch of NEW SWORD PARTS (pommels, grips and caps) for you to explore!
- We'll add first ASIAN WRAPS that can be wrapped around straight grips as separate parts!
- We have heard your call and started working on BLADE MATERIALS! It's a basic first shot, but we hope you'll like it.
- We added some extra CONNECTORS to some existing guards. Have a look!
- If a part has attachments (e.g. a part with runes or a centerpiece with tendrils) you can now scale only this part by holding ALT.
Bladesong Playtest update for 8 February 2024
Playtest Update 1
