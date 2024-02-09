Early Access Patch #03 - Update and Change Log

Hello everyone - haven’t seen you in a while, looking good! ːguri_coolː

We’re really excited to update our game Astral Tracks with a third patch - and it’s a big one! We’ve got some major new features for you, new content, as well as improvements and fixes of course. You can find the full change log below.

The biggest part is the new local multiplayer mode via splitscreen! Now you can also enjoy the game with friends and family in real life - just set up some more gamepads, have them join the game and find out who is the fastest on the tracks! Next to that, there are also some cool new accessories available for you to try out in the Customize tab and new track filters for you to choose from, like sorting tracks from most highscores to least highscores or find tracks that have been played by your friends before.



Please let us know in the comments or in the Community Hub what you think and what else you would like to see in future patches! During Early Access, we are continuously working on improving the game and expanding the game for its full release, so stay tuned.

Full Change Log:

New: Local splitscreen multiplayer!

Added local multiplayer mode via splitscreen! More players can simply join your game locally if you open up a lobby and have them join your session.

Gameplay & Tracks

Pause menu now automatically opens up and pauses the game if the Steam Overlay gets activated during gameplay.

Included “Restart” button into the pause menu to restart a track all over again (next to the existing shortcut: “R” on keyboard and “Y” on gamepad).

Spectator Mode now stops spectating automatically when you open the pause menu while spectating.

Added new track filter into the PLAY menu: You can now choose to filter tracks to find the ones your Steam friends have played before or haven't played before.

Added new sorting mechanism to the PLAY menu: You can now choose to sort tracks from most highscores to least highscores (or vice versa) before starting. Depending on what setting you chose, you will first get tracks with a lot of highscores or very few highscores first and then more or less highscores progressively if you continue to press "Next" in the end screen.

New Content

Included 6 new accessories in the Customize menu:

o Hands: Candleholder, Rolling Pin, Wand

o Head: Colander, Steampunk Hat, Wizard Hat

Highscores & Multiplayer

Display player names above characters (co-players, ghosts) while running tracks so you can see who you're up against and how experienced they are (number of completed tracks and ducks collected)!

Added pop-up message informing players if the connection has been lost (only in English for now, more translations coming!).

Added pop-up message informing players during multiplayer that the host of the session has closed the lobby (only in English for now, more translations coming!).

We hope you had a good first few weeks of 2024, stay kind and healthy!