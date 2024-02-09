Update 0.3.8.1 - Noise markers, SCP-173 ability, Desync state, Maps and more!

Update 0.3.8.1 - 20240208 is now live! This comprehensive update introduces a combination of new content additions and bug fixes, enhancing the overall gameplay experience. The detailed breakdown of the changes is as follows:

New Features:

Noise Markers : Human actions such as running, sliding, vaulting, picking up items, and performing tasks will now trigger noise markers, revealing their location to the SCP.

Bug Fixes: