Update 0.3.8.1 - Noise markers, SCP-173 ability, Desync state, Maps and more!

Update 0.3.8.1 - 20240208 is now live! This comprehensive update introduces a combination of new content additions and bug fixes, enhancing the overall gameplay experience. The detailed breakdown of the changes is as follows:
New Features:
- Noise Markers: Human actions such as running, sliding, vaulting, picking up items, and performing tasks will now trigger noise markers, revealing their location to the SCP.
- 10-Minute Timer: A time limit of 10 minutes has been enforced; upon expiration, the match concludes, and a "desynced" state is initiated for remaining players.
- Last One Standing: A silhouette now reveals the last surviving human, adding intensity to the endgame phase.
- Usable Map for Humans: Humans are now equipped with a functional map, facilitating navigation, coordination, and identification of key items.
- Pocket Dimension Ambience Music: The pocket dimension now features ambient music, enhancing the immersive experience.
- HUD Task Display: The HUD now displays the number of remaining tasks, aiding the SCP in monitoring human progress.
- SCP-173 Smoke Ability: A new ability for SCP-173 introduces a smoke effect, obstructing visibility for humans and creating strategic opportunities for the SCP.
- Vignette Effect for SCP-106: A vignette effect is now displayed when SCP-106 traverses through walls, providing visual feedback.
- Equipped Perks in Match Report: The match report now comprehensively showcases the equipped perks of each player, offering insights into their loadouts.
- Fog is now integrated into all in-game maps, contributing to atmospheric diversity.
- Map Descriptions: A valuable addition includes detailed descriptions for each map, enhancing player understanding and strategic decision-making.
- Auto-Navigation to Tutorial: New players are automatically directed to the tutorial, ensuring a seamless introduction to the game.
Bug Fixes:
- Quick Play Map Selection: Quick play now exclusively features completed maps, ensuring fairness and optimization in the gaming experience.
- Pocket Dimension AI Navmesh: Resolved issues related to AI navmesh and navigation within the pocket dimension, enhancing overall gameplay fluidity.
- Bot Spawn and Ready Delay: Increased delay for bot spawn and readiness, facilitating a smoother joining process for players.
- Quick Join Loading Screen Map Background: Addressed an issue preventing the map background from displaying on the quick join loading screen.
- SCP-106 Movement: SCP-106 no longer experiences falling when transitioning from the hall to the big entrance in the Police Station map.
- Rectified the inconsistency where Police Station doors opened twice, ensuring proper functionality.
Changed files in this update