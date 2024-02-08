New Ability Card, Fresh Music, Gamepad Controls Improvements

"slime built towah! towah friez humanz wid hellflame! =3"

Howdy.

Konfa Games here. This update ain't that big, but boy is it exciting for us. Why?

Apart from the fact that we love adding content for our players to enjoy (occasional sentimental sh*t right there), we've collabed with _Heretic's Fork_, a crazy-ass deck-building TD about punishing sinners in Hell. In addition to a Special Bundle that offers a cool discount (which means "go buy it NOW"), the Heretic's Fork team, 9FingerGames, have added a Slime-related character to their game. Check him out:

> Despotic Slime

Slime infiltrated Hell and demanded to be hired to punish sinners. Capable of mimicking Hell's employees, he possesses an ability to combine completely different structures. Depending on your level of luck, you can either get a higher-tier structure or money.

To that awesome move, we responded by creating a new ability that pays tribute to Heretic's Fork.

🃏 New Ability Card: Heretic's Fork 🃏

A hellish tower that came to Slime from another universe.

Ok, let's see what else is new in this update.

🎮 Controls 🎮

We've significantly improved the controller support. If you felt like some aspects of playing with a gamepad sucked in the previous version, check again—most of the issues should've been fixed!

⚖️ Balance Changes ⚖️

Made some balance adjustments, mainly for those who are just starting to play, so if you've already passed the first few levels, you probably won't notice much difference.

🎨 Visuals 🎨

Diversified the visual style of levels. Don't forget to pay attention to new obstacles, fences, and other fancy decorative elements while turning crowds of puny humans into bloody-bony porridge.

🎵 Music 🎵

Two new bangers from our wild composer BxCx!

Future plans: Currently working on boss abilities and various UX/UI improvements, including adding the ability to switch between classic aiming and auto-aim mode. Stay tuned for updates!

