Shell Runner - Prelude update for 8 February 2024

0.1.8.5

Shell Runner - Prelude update for 8 February 2024

0.1.8.5

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Shell Runner,

We're back with another hotfix today!

We greatly appreciate all the ongoing feedback. Thank you!

Best regards,
Shell Runner Team

Changelog

  • Fixed Co-op no-boss splash for clients.
  • Fixed another boss splash appearing for the host upon client death.
  • Fixed melee enemies not replicating visual attacks for clients.
  • Fixed the host's inability to exit the result screen.
  • Fixed clients not receiving the result screen.
  • Fixed missing "mission failed" prompt for clients when dying before the host.
  • Fixed boss goons' ammo drop.
  • Fixed a bug where some shells were equipped with incorrect attachments.
  • Updated the spectator screen to disable the main HUD.
  • Updated balancing for the Black Lotus boss.

