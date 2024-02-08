Hello Shell Runner,
We're back with another hotfix today!
We greatly appreciate all the ongoing feedback. Thank you!
Best regards,
Shell Runner Team
Changelog
- Fixed Co-op no-boss splash for clients.
- Fixed another boss splash appearing for the host upon client death.
- Fixed melee enemies not replicating visual attacks for clients.
- Fixed the host's inability to exit the result screen.
- Fixed clients not receiving the result screen.
- Fixed missing "mission failed" prompt for clients when dying before the host.
- Fixed boss goons' ammo drop.
- Fixed a bug where some shells were equipped with incorrect attachments.
- Updated the spectator screen to disable the main HUD.
- Updated balancing for the Black Lotus boss.
