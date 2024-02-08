 Skip to content

Train Sim World® 4 update for 8 February 2024

Train Sim World 4: Festival of Rail Showcase! (Thurs 8th)

Train Sim World 4: Festival of Rail Showcase! (Thurs 8th)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the first night of our Festival of Rail livestreams! You can view a plan for the upcoming content, starting from 17:00 UTC tonight in our summary image below:

We also have a weekly schedule of content up to Monday 12th February, with a very special Dovetail Direct Spring 2024 update on Sunday evening, so don't miss it as well as the wonderful content created by our teams and our brilliant ambassadors!

Catch our streams and follow our socials by following @trainsimworld on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok

