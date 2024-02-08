 Skip to content

Merge Adventure: Magic Dragons update for 8 February 2024

Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Events improved!
  • Graphics on magic puzzles improved!
  • Gameplay on merging games improved!
  • Drag and merge dragons fixed!

