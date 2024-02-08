- Events improved!
- Graphics on magic puzzles improved!
- Gameplay on merging games improved!
- Drag and merge dragons fixed!
Merge Adventure: Magic Dragons update for 8 February 2024
Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
