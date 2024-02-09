- Removed achievements for Batsugun Normal completing cycles, now Batsugun Normal completion achievements are given when game completes on first run
- Fixed achievements for completing game with Schneider, Alteeno and Olisis.
Batsugun update for 9 February 2024
Update Notes Patch 12 2024-02-09
Patchnotes via Steam Community
