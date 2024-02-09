 Skip to content

Batsugun update for 9 February 2024

Update Notes Patch 12 2024-02-09

Patch 12 2024-02-09

Share · View all patches · Build 13405410

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed achievements for Batsugun Normal completing cycles, now Batsugun Normal completion achievements are given when game completes on first run
  • Fixed achievements for completing game with Schneider, Alteeno and Olisis.

