The Dawning Clocks of Time Remake update for 8 February 2024

Demo Update #4

-We've added in-game settings by pressing M key or Select button on controller, preventing the need to go back to the main menu to access game settings.
-We've added a crouching animation when picking up objects from the ground.
-We've set default quality setting to High.

